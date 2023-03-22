Trump Still Hasn’t Been Arrested But He’s Raked in $1.5 Million Riling Up His Supporters About Seeing Him in Handcuffs

The Trump campaign told Fox News that supporters ponied up a whopping $1.5 million since the former president began voicing outrage over a possible indictment and arrest in the Stormy Daniels hush-money coverup case.

Fox News reported Wednesday that the cash came pouring in following Donald Trump‘s Truth Social post Saturday calling on supporters to “PROTEST” and “TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has yet to make any announcement about an indictment as Trump’s prediction that he would be “arrested Tuesday” failed to materialize. The possible indictment revolves around whether Trump falsified business records to conceal a 2016 payment to Daniels, an adult film actress who alleged she had an affair with the former president.

A fundraising email landed in MAGA inboxes this week calling the D.A.’s case a “witch hunt” and asked supporters to sign a petition calling for the prosecution to be dropped.

“[T]he Trump for President 2024 campaign is compiling millions and millions of petition signatures from Americans like you CONDEMNING these threats of a possible arrest,” the email read. Once supporters clicked on the petition link they were asked to donate up to $3,300 to help the former president’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Trump reportedly had just $25 million in his campaign war chest at the beginning of 2023, down from $105 million at the start of 2022. His own lawyer, Joe Tacopina, predicted Trump’s desire to capitalize on MAGA outrage of a possible indictment.

“[Trump] seems to turn everything into a positive and everything into a boost for his campaign,” Tacopina said in an interview this week.

The grand jury is expected to reconvene in Manhattan on Thursday.

