‘It’s Glaring’: Fox & Friends Bitterly Complains Over ‘Unequal Treatment’ of Biden and Trump at the WHCD

Fox & Friends Sunday had plenty of gripes with the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, most of which gravitated around how the press treats President Joe Biden differently than his predecessor.

Will Cain led Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth in a discussion about the event known as “Nerdprom,” where journalists and politicians hobnob with each other while celebrating the freedom of the press. Cain noted that Biden drew applause last night during his speech at the dinner, so he raised the question of whether the bias of the media was on full display.

“This is one of those moments where you just play the ‘What if Donald Trump‘ game, and the room would be silent, or it would be full of boos,” Hegseth interjected. He went on by complaining that the event has become “a gigantic love-fest for the Democrat Party, the establishment inside D.C.”

Hegseth chose not to say anything about Trump’s blatant animosity towards the media and his refusal to attend the dinner while he was president.

Campos-Duffy continued from there by speculating about how differently people would be covered if they attended state functions under Trump compared to functions with Biden.

“It is just this double standard that continues to grate Americans where they see unequal justice, unequal treatment in the press, unequal treatment at the White House Correspondents Dinner,” she said. “It’s just, it’s glaring”

