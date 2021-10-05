‘It’s OK, We’re Cable!’ Keilar Reassures Grisham After She Blurts Out ‘Bullsh*t’ During Interview

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham apologized for saying the word “bullshit” out loud during an on-air conversation with CNN.

Grisham joined New Day on Tuesday to talk about I’ll Take Your Questions Now, her newly-released memoir on the turmoil she witnessed while working for the Donald Trump administration. Grisham has blamed the former president for the fact that she never held a press briefing in her role, and she expanded on that as she told CNN about Trump’s attempts to clamp down on the media.

“He wanted me to kick the White House Press Corps off the grounds, like, everybody gone. Gone, gone, gone,” Grisham said. “I don’t know that I told him ‘no,’ but I definitely didn’t ever let it happen.”

From there, Grisham spoke of how Trump allegedly demanded that she join the administration’s efforts to block CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from reporting on the White House. Grisham said she didn’t go along with it, and that led to Trump going on a tirade against her.

“He was yelling at me to my face in that one,” Grisham said before recalling what Trump said to her. “Weak. Why are you even here? I have all these press people. Nobody gets me any good coverage. Weak was it. Ineffective was it. Why can’t you do things? I don’t care what you’re saying right now. That doesn’t make sense. That’s bullsh*t.”

Grisham gasped after realizing she just swore on air, and she immediately moved to apologize.

“It’s okay,” we’re cable,” Brianna Keilar excused Grisham before encouraging her to go on.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com