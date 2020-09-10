Ivanka Trump announced on Thursday that she will accept Joy Behar’s challenge to take the coronavirus vaccine developed from Operation Warp Speed, and that she will do it on live TV from Behar’s home turf.

“Deal Joy Behar,” Mrs. Trump tweeted. “I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority.”

Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority. https://t.co/FXb0Dqjdio — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 10, 2020

The White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump was responding to Behar’s latest show on The View, where Behar was deeply skeptical of the Trump administration’s claim that their initiative will produce a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

“He will push anything to get re-elected. Don’t fall for it,” Behar said. “And by the way, I will take the vaccine after Ivanka takes it.”

