Jacob Blake Sr. discussed his son’s condition after being shot seven times by Kenosha police and slammed the officers involved as having attempted to “murder” his son and wanted them fired and brought up on charges.

The elder Blake made his comments to MSNBC host Joy Reid on Friday evening, just hours after revealing that he had spoken with the 2020 Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — and that President Donald Trump has not reached out to speak with him.

At one point, Reid asked Blake Sr. why his son, who has been paralyzed from the waist down due to his wounds, had been handcuffed to the bed while in the hospital.

“Did anyone explain to you why a paralyzed man, who is the victim here, was shackled to the bed?” Reid asked.

“There was no need for explanation, because I knew that they were going to start to besmudge my son, and this was part of their plan,” Blake Sr. said. “Once they didn’t succeed killing him, now we got to besmudge him. So they came up with some old warrants that were misdemeanor warrants, but they gave him the right to have custody over his own body if they wanted.”

“First of all, if he’s paralyzed, shackling makes no sense, right? He wasn’t going anywhere?” Reid pointed out.

“It made no sense to get seven shots in the back,” Blake Sr. said. “That made no sense. None of this makes sense to me.”

“What do you want to see happen with regard to these officers?” Reid asked, referencing to the policemen involved in the shooting.

“I want the officers fired, Joy. I want the officers fired,” Blake Sr. forcefully said. “Because he committed attempted murder on my son. He attempted to murder my son. If he shot two shots or one shot, you could have said, ‘Well, okay, maybe he made a mistake.’ But to shoot my son seven times in the back while he was pulling his shirt to keep him close for the shots?”

“Do you want them to be charged?” Reid followed up.

“Oh yes. Oh yes,” Blake Sr. responded, nodding his head vigorously.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

