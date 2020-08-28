It’s a vitally important strategy in our internet age: if you have an idea, quickly buy the domain name — not just for your own use, but to prevent any rivals from taking advantage. President Donald Trump’s campaign flubbed this lesson, and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden took advantage.

Trump’s campaign originally intended to use “Keep America Great” as their core 2020 theme, announcing the slogan with “great fanfare,” as Politico described it. The phrase was supposed to make the case that America should reelect the president who had restored American greatness and delivered a strong economy.

That plan was derailed after the coronavirus pandemic dealt twin blows of a throttled economy and millions of Americans infected and the death toll topping one hundred thousand — soon projected to be two hundred thousand — and protests, sometimes violent, swept across the country.

Still, the “KAG” slogan remains popular among Trump supporters, appearing on their campaign paraphernalia and Twitter hashtags, and Trump still peppers it into his speeches.

“Keep America Great” is clearly still a significant part of the Trump campaign’s messaging. But they didn’t bother to secure the domain name KeepAmericaGreat.com — and Biden swept in.

The website is now owned and operated by Biden for President, and the homepage shows a somber black-and-white photo of Trump, along with the title “Promises Made, Promises Kept Broken,” and subtitle “President Donald J. Trump’s Accomplishments Failures.”

“Trump isn’t looking for a second term – he’s looking for a do-over,” says the website, with multiple categories with more information showing “how Trump’s record stacks up against the promises he made to the American people.”

It looks like Trump doesn’t own MakeAmericaGreat.com, MAGA.com, or MAGA2020.com — and that latter site is owned by Meidas Touch, an anti-Trump PAC started by three brothers, all Democrats who oppose Trump’s reelection.

