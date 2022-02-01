Jake Tapper Announces CNN Will Focus on ‘Horrors’ Committed by China During Beijing Olympics

Jake Tapper announced this week that CNN will track the “horrors” committed by the Chinese government during this month’s 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Olympics will officially begin on Feb. 4.

The city was picked in 2015 before the Chinese Communist Party was widely accused of committing human rights violations against its mostly Muslim Uyghurs in China’s far west Xinjiang region.

Treatment of the Uyghurs is well-documented. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cited “genocide” when she announced in December that President Joe Biden would not send an official delegation to the country for the games.

On The Lead Monday, Tapper announced that he will spend a portion of each show during the covering on the atrocities being committed by Beijing with a new segment called “Behind China’s Wall.”

“Behind the fanfare and the glamor of the upcoming Olympic Games are a lot of ugly truths that the Chinese government wants you to ignore,” Tapper said. “CNN’s David Culver sets the scene with a look at the horrors President XI wants to you forget about while you’re cheering on some of your favorite athletes this week.”

CNN then aired a pre-recorded segment from Culver in which he laid out evidence of China’s abuses or aggression in both Xinjiang and with regard to Taiwan.

For now, Taiwan remains free. The same cannot be said for vulnerable ethnic minorities and more than 1 billion Chinese citizens.

Culver also reported that Chinese government officials have undertaken a massive effort to stop the spread of Covid, which it has labeled an “imported threat.”

On his final day as Secretary of State on Jan. 19, 2021, Mike Pompeo said China’s treatment of the Uyghurs was tantamount to the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust and Christians under the rule of ISIS:

For the past four years, this Administration has exposed the nature of the Chinese Communist Party and called it what it is: a Marxist-Leninist regime that exerts power over the long-suffering Chinese people through brainwashing and brute force. We have paid particular attention to the CCP’s treatment of the Uyghur people… After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that since at least March 2017, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), has committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.

Pompeo accused China of false imprisonment, torture, forced sterilization, forced labor and other religious-based discrimination and inhumane treatment against an estimated 12 million Uyghurs.

