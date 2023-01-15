Jake Tapper Confronts GOP Congressman on Launching Biden Inquiry While Ignoring Trump: ‘All of it Should Be Investigated’

CNN’s Jake Tapper used James Comer’s (R-KY) previous remarks against him by pressing the congressman on whether he’s ignoring Donald Trump’s classified documents scandal to go after President Joe Biden.

The chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform joined Tapper on Sunday for State of the Union, where the conversation gravitated around the discovery of classified documents in Biden’s home and former private office. As Tapper pointed out some of the biggest differences between Trump and Biden’s respective scandals, the CNN anchor aired an interview Comer gave back in November in which he said that investigating the Mar-a-Lago documents case “will not be a priority” for him.

“Do you only care about classified documents being mishandled when Democrats do the mishandling?” Tapper asked.

“Absolutely not,” Comer responded. He added, “At the end of the day, my biggest concern isn’t the classified documents, to be honest with you. My concern is how there’s such a discrepancy in how former President Trump was treated, by raiding Mar-a-Lago, by getting the security cameras, by taking pictures of documents on the floor, by going through Melania’s closet versus Joe Biden where its like — okay, your personal lawyers who don’t have security clearance, they can go through, they can just keep looking and keep looking and determine whatever is there. That’s not equal treatment, and we’re very concerned and there’s a lack of trust here at the Department of Justice by house Republicans.”

The interview continued with Tapper and Comer clashing over the circumstances of Trump’s case, and whether Comer will ask for the Mar-a-Lago visitor’s logs if he’s asking who visited Biden’s house. The two further sparred when Comer raised the subject of influence peddling with the anonymous donations from China that were sent to the University of Pennsylvania, which owns the Penn Biden Center.

“I guess the average American — who doesn’t really care whether the person you’re investigating has a D or R next to their name — might listen to this interview and think, ‘I don’t have any problem with anything he’s investigating when it comes to Biden, but how come he’s not investigating all the same stuff when it comes to Trump?'” Tapper said. “There are questions about influence peddling when it comes to the Trump family, questions about visitor logs when it comes to Mar-a-Lago. If you’re going to be doing the oversight and accountability committee — which you’ve renamed — for the American people, not just for Republicans, it would seem to me that all of it should be investigated.”

Watch above via CNN.

