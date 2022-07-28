CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed White House advisor Gene Sperling Thursday about the Biden administration’s “semantic debate” about the definition of a recession.

Sperling joined The Lead hours after the second quarter GDP estimate showed .9 percent negative growth.

Given the 1.6% decline in the first quarter of 2022, the economy is in a technical recession. That is according to one historic metric for gauging an economic downturn – two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The White House, burdened politically by record inflation and high gas prices, has been accused of attempting to change the nomenclature surrounding what constitutes a recession.

Touting the job market, low unemployment and other economic factors, President Joe Biden said Thursday, “That doesn’t sound like a recession to me.”

While addressing the GDP report, Tapper asked Sperling if the White House is risking coming off as “in denial and out of touch” by portraying the economy as strong:

Traditionally, a recession is understood to be two successive quarters of negative economic growth, and that is what we’re in. I understand that you will tell me that’s not the official definition, but doesn’t this semantic debate risk making the white house seem as if you’re in denial and out of touch with Americans who are really struggling out there?

Sperling disagreed with Tapper. He said the White House is aware Americans are being “squeezed” by gas and food prices.

“But I think it’s also responsible to give people a balanced view of the state of the economy,” he added. “And I’ll offer you one fact, which is in the history of our country, only last year, only in 2021, has there ever been greater job growth in the first six months of a year than there were this year.”

Tapper, who appeared skeptical, responded:

But it’s been two quarters in a row of negative GDP growth. That is an ugly fact. And traditionally, that has been the colloquial way that a recession has been defined.

Sperling said, “I agree for many people, even though it’s not the accurate definition, that’s been the colloquial definition.”

Watch above, via CNN.

