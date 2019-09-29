CNN anchor Jake Tapper led an often-heated panel discussion on progressive Democrats’ attitude toward impeaching President Donald Trump, questioning if they are too “gleeful.”

Tapper directed his question to Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), with Tapper saying “it is true that Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said on her inaugural party, let’s impeach the MFer. … Congressman Al Green has been in favor of impeaching President Trump since the beginning.”

“Do those members of your party and do the ones who are especially gleeful about this moment, does that undermine the seriousness with which you and other colleagues of yours want to proceed?” Tapper asked.

Slotkin criticized the “vitriol” coming out of Washington.

“I can’t speak on behalf of every other member of Congress. I know that my district does not want me participating in the kind of vitriol that they see coming out of Washington generally, so that’s not what I’m going to personally be doing,” she said.

“I can only tell you why, after many, many months of being extremely judicious about this, I feel this is different. I think that the American people are exhausted by the back and forth, even just the basically conversation that we’re having here today,” Slotkin continued.

Following Slotkin’s answer, Bill Kristol, Aisha Moodie-Mills and Trump campaign adviser David Urban got into a heated back and forth about Rep. Adam Schiff.

“This is what people associate with impeachment hearings, which is why it is up to us to present something that is different,” Slotkin said, responding to the shouting match.

