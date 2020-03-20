CNN’s Jake Tapper took a moment today to address President Donald Trump lashing out at a reporter during today’s press conference, saying, “To those paying attention, the president’s outburst is the latest evidence that he should possibly consider Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Fauci and the others leading the coronavirus task force at the White House take the helm at the daily press conferences.”

Tapper said there’s no question POTUS should be “heralded” for some of the actions he’s taken, but “we cannot ignore that much of Mr. Trump’s personal response to the pandemic has been insufficient and deceptive and not focused enough clearly on one issue, saving lives.”

“For months the president belittled the threat of the virus. He only recent acknowledged the gravity of the crisis,” he continued.

Tapper defended Peter Alexander and said the question he asked about reassuring the American people was an easy one for any public official:

“Indeed Vice President Pence did not have a problem answering the question. If the president is not capable of leading stably and effectually, he should at least, for his own reputation, for the good of the country, stop making things worse and consider leaving the podium to others. The Hippocratic Oath, first do no harm, that applies to President Trump too.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]