JUST IN: NATO Jets Scrambled as Russian Drone Strikes Apartment Block in Romania

NATO scrambled F-16 fighter jets early Friday morning after a Russian drone crossed into Romanian airspace and crashed into a residential building during an overnight attack on neighboring Ukraine, injuring two people.

The drone struck an apartment block in the Romanian city of Galați, according to the country’s defense ministry, sparking a fire and forcing residents to evacuate.

The attack triggered an emergency response from Bucharest. Romanian President Nicuşor Dan convened a meeting of Romania’s supreme council of national defense, while the foreign ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador and demanded NATO accelerate the delivery of anti-drone systems.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Moscow’s actions in an X post, writing: “Russia’s reckless behaviour is a danger to us all. They continue to target civilians and civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. And last night showed yet again that the implications of their illegal war of aggression don’t stop at the border.”

“I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend every inch of allied territory,” he added.

I just spoke with President @NicusorDanRO of Romania about the Russian drone that hit a residential building in Galati. I assured him of NATO’s absolute solidarity with Romania and expressed sympathy for those injured in the incident. I affirmed that NATO stands ready to defend… — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) May 29, 2026

The strike also drew condemnation from European leaders in Italy, France, Belgium, Estonia, and Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia’s “war of aggression has crossed yet another line.”

Russia’s war of aggression has crossed yet another line. A Russian drone incursion struck a densely populated area in Romania, injuring civilians. On EU territory. We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 29, 2026

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said the government would respond diplomatically and “communicate the consequences that this lack of responsibility on the part of the Russian Federation” on future relations.

Watch above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!