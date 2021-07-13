James Carville Hits ‘Noisy Identity Left’: ‘They’re Not Winning Elections’ and Are Too Interested ‘In Somebody Else’s Pronoun’

James Carville said on Tuesday night that Democrats pay a hefty political price for the actions of 15% of the Democratic Party.

“We did lose traction with Black voters and Hispanic voters,” the political strategist told Chris Cuomo about the 2020 election. “And I think part of that is that we got identified by the ‘defund the police’ and the language police.”

“This whole noisy identity left is 15% of the Democratic Party,” said Carville. “Two-thirds of [Republicans] agree with these loony insurrectionists and this kind of stuff. Yet we pay a such terrible political price for a slightly more than fringe element of our party.”

Carville said the victory of Eric Adams in the New York Democratic mayoral primary shows that running against the “defund the police” movement is a political winner, and that voters want politicians to be more interested in their lives than “someone else’s pronouns”:

The most important constituents in our party are Blacks and suburban women. They’re not into this. Alright? And again, we’re seeing it time and time again. We’re letting a noisy wing of our party define the rest of us. And my point is we can’t do that. I think these people are kind of nice people. I think they’re very naive and they’re all into language and identity, and that’s all right. They’re not storming the Capitol, but they’re not winning elections. And I think people sort of see this for what it is, and people way more interested in their lives and how to improve them than they are in somebody else’s pronouns or something.

Carville said Democrats need to be more effective in their communications to voters to neutralize the rhetoric of the “noisy identity left.”

