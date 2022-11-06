James Clyburn Emphatically Doubles Down On Comparing Trumpism to Nazism in Fox News Interview: ‘I’m Telling You,’ I See ‘Parallels’ to 1930s Germany

Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) stood by his rhetoric that America stands at the same political crossroads as Germany did at before the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s.

The Democratic House Majority Whip spoke with Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, who noted that Clyburn has been among the Democrats warning that the future of American democracy is at stake with the midterm elections. Bream aired a series of comments Clyburn gave to Fox News Digital where he recently said “this country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany” if Democrats get swept Donald Trump-endorsed, election-denying Republicans.

Asked if stood by his comments despite the pushback Bream cited from Jewish figures, Clyburn doubled down on his view that Trumpism and election denialism cause the “deterioration” of democracy.

“The facts are very clear. I’ve studied history all of my life. I’ve taught history,” Clyburn said. “I’m telling you, what I see here are parallels to what the history was in this world back in the 1930s in Germany, in Italy.”

Bream followed up by asking that if voters don’t vote for Democrats, then that should mean “they are somehow supporting something akin to the rise of Hitler?” Clyburn answered by insisting that his comparison was directed toward “election-deniers,” “liars,” and similar “foolishness.”

“No,” he answered. “If they do not vote against election-deniers, if they don’t vote against liars, people who lie, know full-well they are lying. We all know they are lying. This was the cleanest election in the history of the country. Donald Trump’s own appointee said it was the cleanest in the history of the country.”

Watch above via Fox News Sunday.

