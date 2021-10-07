Jamie Raskin Calls Out Andy Biggs Over Big Lie in Arizona: ‘Who Won the Election?’

The House Oversight Committee held a hearing Thursday on the Arizona election audit carried out by the Ninja Turtles Cyber Ninjas, and it didn’t take long for things to go off the rails.

Arizona Republicans Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar continued pushing the big lie about the 2020 election during the hearing

Early on in the hearing, Democrat Jamie Raskin directly called out Biggs for perpetuating false claims about the election.

Some Arizona Republicans have pushed for more audits after the Cyber Ninjas one was completed, continuing to raise questions about the outcome.

Raskin commended Republican officials across the country who did not go along with the big lie, and noted how all of the claims Team Trump pushed were flat-out rejected in court.

“Even the claim that some of our colleagues have decided to float again today, which has been rejected all the way up to the Supreme Court, was one that was thoroughly vetted,” he said.

Raskin slammed the “made-up” claims by Biggs and others and said he’s dancing around the fact that “this audit rejected the claim that Donald Trump won in Arizona.”

The audit tabulated more votes for President Joe Biden and less for Donald Trump, but Maricopa County said the report was still “littered with errors” raising questions with “faulty conclusions.”

Raskin directly asked Biggs if he’s not accepting the results.

Biggs insisted “that is not what the audit concluded” and accused him of cherry-picking.

Raskin went on to ask, “Who won the election in Arizona?”

“We don’t know!” Biggs falsely stated.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com