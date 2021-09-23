At Long Last, the Much Maligned Arizona Election Audit Results Are In: Biden Won – Again

The long, drawn out process of auditing the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County has concluded that Joe Biden did indeed win Arizona’s largest county.

The audit was conducted by a company called Cyber Ninjas, which had never analyzed an election before. Moreover, the company’s CEO Doug Logan had appeared in a film containing baseless claims about the 2020 election. As part of the process, auditors at one point examined ballots for bamboo fibers because of a rumor that they had been flown in from East Asia.

One former Republican attorney general of Arizona called the whole thing a “kangaroo audit” that’s being conducted by “some real nutcases.”

Nevertheless, the audit has concluded that Biden won the county, reported ABC15 in Phoenix on Thursday night. The station obtained a draft copy of the report via a public records request.

“The draft of the forensic audit’s hand count totals of paper ballots was not substantially different than Maricopa County’s official numbers,” the report states. “In both counts, Biden wins.”

Soon after, Maricopa County confirmed the report on its Twitter account:

BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

However, the county also accused Cyber Ninjas of including erroneous information in its report:

Unfortunately, the report is also littered with errors & faulty conclusions about how Maricopa County conducted the 2020 General Election. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

Donald Trump has maintained that the election was rigged against him in multiple states, including Arizona. On Thursday, he even called on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to support an election audit in that state, despite the fact that Trump won there by 631,000 votes.

According to The Arizona Mirror, election conspiracy theorists footed most of the bill for the audit, paying $5.7 million.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com