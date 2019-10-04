Former Republican lawmaker Jason Chaffetz slammed House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a “liar” and accused Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) of holding a “Democratic point of view” for criticizing President Donald Trump.

Chaffetz, who is a Fox News contributor, made the comments on the network on Friday while discussing Schiff’s controversies amid the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, notably his hyperbolic “parody” version of Trump’s call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He essentially lied about what the president said,” said Chaffetz of Schiff’s dramatized reenactment. “This is not the first time this guy has done this … Look at all the lies he told for years before the Mueller report. None of what Adam Schiff has said over the last three years has turned out to be true. The guy is a liar!”

The former Utah congressman than took aim at his home state’s junior Republican senator after Fox News host Harris Faulkner noted that Romney called Trump’s push to have Ukraine and China investigate Biden both “wrong and appalling.”

“I think Democrats will [join in with Romney]. I think that’s a Democratic point of view at this point,” Chaffetz replied. “I think a president is doing his job when he wants mutual cooperation to investigate and look at corruption.”

He went on to insist that Trump did nothing wrong during the Ukraine call — on which he pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his 2020 rival — saying, “I think that’s what I wanted in a president. Donald Trump is honest enough to actually throw it out there and say, ‘Yeah, this is what I’m trying to do.’ Instead of trying to hide it like we’ve seen the previous demonstrations.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com