Political commentator and conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch on Friday stood by her 2017 claims that former White House adviser Steve Bannon was “being considered” for “the death penalty.”

In July 2017, Mensch, who had amassed an online reputation for spreading anti-Trump conspiracy theories, posted a wild claim: “My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for [Steve Bannon]. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this.”

My sources say the death penalty, for espionage, being considered for @StevenKBannon. I am pro-life and take no pleasure in reporting this. — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) July 19, 2017

The post, which resulted in a never-ending stream of ridicule, ensured Mensch was rarely taken seriously in the media again. Though this week she revealed that her belief in Bannon’s impending execution haven’t changed.

On Friday, after Business Insider Australia editor JR Hennessy asked Mensch whether Bannon had been executed yet, she replied, “I’d continue to check it if I were you.”

I’d continue to check it if I were you — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019

“And yes, the above did happen, it’s why [Bannon] caved and sang lustily to [the FBI],” she claimed.

And yes, the above did happen, it’s why @StevenKbannon caved and sang lustily to @FBI — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) October 4, 2019

“No worries, i’ll keep an eye on it,” replied Hennessy.

no worries i’ll keep an eye on it — henno (@jrhennessy) October 4, 2019

Mensch, is a former British Member of Parliament and the founder of Rupert Murdoch’s defunct blog Heat Street.

