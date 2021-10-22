Jason Johnson Bashes Kyrsten Sinema For Alleged Absenteeism: ‘Waldo and Carmen Sandiego Are Easier To Find’

MSNBC’s Jason Johnson took Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to task on Friday for her continued obstruction of the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) have been thorns in their party’s side over the last few months, as both have stated they would not vote for Biden’s Build Back Better plan with a sticker price of $3.5 trillion over 10 years. Sinema has been especially opaque in terms of her demands, at least publicly. The senator also rarely gives interviews.

She has further angered Democrats by appearing to be less engaged. Earlier this month she went on a fundraising trip to Europe along with fellow Democratic Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI). She also famously completed a wine internship in Sonoma, California, for which she was paid a nominal amount of $1100.

Johnson accused Sinema of being an absentee senator and “doesn’t look like she’s doing her job.”

She’s gonna be in trouble. She’s gonna be in trouble because her state is unhappy with her and the thing you can’t do as a politician, look, you can sell out to the rich. You can offend people. You can’t look like you’re not doing your job. Where is Kyrsten Sinema? Like, Waldo and Carmen Sandiego are easier to find. She’s off in Europe, she’s making wine. So, she doesn’t look like she’s doing her job. So it’s not just being an obstructionist. That’s Joe Manchin. At least he says he believes in something. She’s just not there. So I think it’s gonna be easy to eventually bring her along once she sells out to the people who are paying her bills. But her longterm political future in the Democratic Party is next to nil, and she’s not gonna be a Republican because she’d have no power there.

“Yeah, I got three words for you,” replied guest host Tiffany Cross. “Congressman Ruben Gallego. There’s an effort to draft him to run and challenge her, and when you look at her record here on helping the Build Back Better plan, it is very dismal.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

