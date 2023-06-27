Jeanine Pirro Slams Kamala Harris: ‘If Anything, She Has Established the Precedent That a Woman Is Incapable Of Being Vice President’

Jeanine Pirro went beyond the usual bashing of Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday’s edition of The Five, going so far as to claim Harris has set a “precedent” calling into question women’s fitness for the position.

C0-host Dana Perino noted the prevalence of articles about the veep’s public image.

“Judge, one of the things that we get about Kamala Harris is about once a week, there’s a story – maybe it’s every other week – but it is a lot, that they have a new plan and a new makeover and a new plan to rehab her reputation,” Perino said. “And this now two and a half years into the administration and so far [it’s] not working.”

Pirro responded by underscoring the importance of the abilities of the vice president, given that President Joe Biden is 80 and has announced he is running for reelection next year.

“She is literally a heartbeat away from the presidency,” Pirro said before citing a new Fox News poll. “Thirty-nine percent had very negative feelings about her, like, hated her. It’s not just negative with 49, 39, very negative. She has an office with a toxic work environment. People are fighting with each other to get to the exit door.”

The host then castigated Harris for seemingly making it more difficult for women to ascend to high office.

“This is a woman who was in a position to make it easy for other women behind her to come forward and do the job, where Americans can say, ‘You know, a woman is capable of doing this.'” she continued. “If anything, she has established the precedent that a woman is incapable of being vice president.

Pirro went on to note Harris’ habit of laughing at odd times.

“I don’t know what she’s giggling about,” she added. “But I have a philosophy in life and my philosophy is, if somebody is out there always giggling, they’re a miserable person.”

