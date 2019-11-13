CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin put in stark terms the “bombshell” takeaway from the testimony of Ambassador Bill Taylor Wednesday morning, noting the “new news” of an overheard phone call between President Donald Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondlond.

“That phone call, this was a bombshell. This was new information,” Toobin said. After noting how the scenes described sounded like they were out of a movie, Toobin made a more specific point: “All this evidence shows that the only thing the president cared about Ukraine,” Toobin said, adding “he didn’t care if these people were dying, he didn’t care about Russian invasion, he wanted these investigations.”

The Taylor testimony revealed specifics of a call between Trump and Sondlond, which was described by Mediaite:

“Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26. While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland. Ambassador Sondland met with Mr. Yermak,” claimed Taylor in his prepared statement for the impeachment hearing on Wednesday, which was published by Politico. “Following that meeting, in the presence of my staff at a restaurant, Ambassador Sondland called President Trump and told him of his meetings in Kyiv. The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about ‘the investigations.’ Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward.” “Following the call with President Trump, the member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor continued. “At the time I gave my deposition on October 22, I was not aware of this information. I am including it here for completeness.”

