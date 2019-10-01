CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Tuesday morning that he “wouldn’t be surprised to see Trump tweets featured in impeachment proceedings.”

President Donald Trump has ratcheted up his attacks on the many individuals he sees as unfair and unjust attacks on his presidency via Twitter of late. He has alleged a spy campaign, that Rep. Adam Schiff should be arrested and suggested treason and publicly admitted that he wants to know the identity of the currently-anonymous whistleblower whose complaint started the firestorm that’s presented a serious and existential threat to the Trump administration.

David Gregory started it off by noting how President Trump “president who will go to any lengths to fight and to pummel his enemies,” before clarifying “And all you need is the evidence of his own Tweets saying he wants to meet with the whistle-blower now, he wants to violate federal law to protect whistle-blowers, to confront this pass then. All of the things that he has done to disparage and that Adam Schiff should be arrested.”

Toobin jumped in and noted that “we have become so inured to Donald Trump bringing the crazies on Tweets. But the Tweets over the past few days have been so outrageous and, really, evidence of obstruction of justice.”

He then added “I would not be surprised to see some of these Tweets actually referenced in impeachment proceedings.”

“Of any CEO of a public company talked about an internal whistle-blower the way Donald Trump is talking about whistle-blowers,” he continued, “the board would fire that CEO.”

