Jen Psaki Confronted on Ron Klain ‘High Class Problems’ Retweet: ‘A Little Bit Tone-Deaf?’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was confronted Thursday about a retweet from Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Obama administration Council of Economic Advisers chair Jason Furman tweeted Wednesday morning, “Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

This message was later retweeted by Klain.

The White House has gotten criticism for Klain endorsing a message calling those issues “high class problems,” and Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich pressed Psaki on it during Thursday’s briefing.

“Some of the sharpest price increases over the last month include products that every American buys,” Heinrich said. “Beef products, chicken, eggs, regular unleaded gasoline, laundry equipment, furniture, clothing, the list goes on. Why would Ron Klain tweet that and would you agree that that’s a little bit tone-deaf?”

Psaki pointed to the part of the tweet about unemployment and said, “We’re at this point because the unemployment rate has come down and been cut in half because people are buying more goods, because people are traveling, and because demand is up, and because the economy is turning back on.”

Heinrich followed up by saying, “That’s a much more eloquent way of putting it than the ‘high-class’ comment in that tweet.”

She went on to ask about other tweets and retweets of Klain’s that have garnered attention in Washington.

“Is that something that the White House is addressing at all, given this pushback, this criticism?”

“Are we addressing the Chief of Staff’s Twitter habits?” Psaki asked. “It is not a top priority.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com