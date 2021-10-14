WH Chief of Staff Slammed on Twitter For Endorsing Tweet Claiming Current ‘Economic Problems’ Are ‘High Class Problems’

By Jackson RichmanOct 14th, 2021, 3:16 pm
 
Ron Klain and Joe Biden

Photo by Mark Wilson / Getty Images.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has been slammed on Twitter for endorsing a tweet by a former senior Obama economic adviser stating that current economic problems are “high class problems.”

Jason Furman, who served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, tweeted on Wednesday, “Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

Klain retweeted Furman and added, “This,” followed by two down-pointed finger emojis.

Klain and Furman got slammed on Twitter for downplaying economic concerns such as inflation amid Democrats trying to pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: