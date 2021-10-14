White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has been slammed on Twitter for endorsing a tweet by a former senior Obama economic adviser stating that current economic problems are “high class problems.”

Jason Furman, who served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama, tweeted on Wednesday, “Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem.”

Most of the economic problems we’re facing (inflation, supply chains, etc.) are high class problems. We wouldn’t have had them if the unemployment rate was still 10 percent. We would instead have had a much worse problem. — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) October 14, 2021

Klain retweeted Furman and added, “This,” followed by two down-pointed finger emojis.

Klain and Furman got slammed on Twitter for downplaying economic concerns such as inflation amid Democrats trying to pass a $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

The White House Chief of Staff in Ron Klain endorses this perspective around inflation and supply chain problems being “high class problems.” Perhaps someone can ask the press secretary today if the president shares this perspective… https://t.co/DvJso5AVYr — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2021

If the White House truly believes inflation is a “high class problem,” then imagine how absolutely screwed the middle and lower classes are. Wow. https://t.co/rgadO9hBw3 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 14, 2021

I’m not sure that the messaging of ‘inflation and product shortages are high class problems that are only here because unemployment is under 10%’ is a good one. https://t.co/TTBYmADJon — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 14, 2021

Apparently this is a “high class problem”: “Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago”https://t.co/oTHqYdJ7aE https://t.co/o1VtBe1oFB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 14, 2021

Americans struggling to buy groceries, fill up their gas tanks and heat their homes ARE NOT “high class” problems, @WHCOS. You all really need to stop wasting away your existence in the important positions you hold in that White House. Lead or get out of the way! https://t.co/WmeDhp35LX — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 14, 2021

.@WHCOS is wrong. Having lived in a trailer park in the 70s with high inflation, I can assure you that rising prices are not a “high class” problem. It hurts low-income families the most. https://t.co/0bBozKSzHu — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 14, 2021

This guy teaches at Harvard. https://t.co/ysbDxz7kjr — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 14, 2021

@WHCOS Ron Klain is going to regret his support of this tweet. Dismissing the difficulties people have paying for gas, milk, OJ, home heating oil as “high class problems” is going to bite the WH. Being out of touch/indifferent to inflation’s impact on low-income people is dumb. https://t.co/tEUnj4qVmr — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) October 14, 2021

I assume Jason is trolling. No other way to describe such a smart guy saying something so dumb and tone deaf like it’s a “high class problem” USED car prices have spiked. https://t.co/z9zhSWvpRV — Doug Heye (@DougHeye) October 14, 2021

Oh this is rich. This guy is an academic elitist (a Harvard professor) that obviously has no clue how increased costs (even just slightly) due to inflation for products such as groceries, gas and electricity negatively impacts low-to-middle income families. SMH. https://t.co/hC6r5lvBhj — Jeremy Davis (@jeremyndavis) October 14, 2021

You mean it’s not just me feeling “high class” right now paying $30 for a box of cereal, some chicken and a cucumber? Thank god. https://t.co/jzoPolvoPf — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) October 14, 2021

