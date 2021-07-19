White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected Fox News’ Peter Doocy’s suggestion that President Joe Biden should work with his predecessor to encourage vaccinations around the country.

Psaki called on Doocy during her Monday press briefing, and the Fox News correspondent prefaced his question by stating that the coronavirus crisis is becoming “a pandemic of the unvaccinated” as case numbers rise.

“You guys are having a hard time getting a certain part of the population to go get the shot,” Doocy said. “Would President Biden ever call former President [Donald] Trump and say ‘I need your help, let’s cut a PSA and tell people to go do it?'”

Psaki began by defending the Biden administration’s focus on getting local officials to assist their vaccine promotional efforts. She also made a not-so-subtle dig at Trump by noting his absence months ago when every other living former president and first lady teamed up for a pro-vaccine PSA.

“We have seen almost every former president play a role in putting out a PSA, making sure people understood in the country that the vaccine is safe and effective,” Psaki said. “We don’t believe that requires an embroidered invitation to be a part of, but certainly, any role of anyone who has a platform where they can provide information to the public that the vaccine is safe, it is effective, we don’t see this as a political issue. We’d certainly welcome that engagement.”

Trump has made a number of positive statements on vaccines in the past, though he and Melania Trump declined to set an example for the country by getting their inoculations publicly — opting instead to take their shots in private. Trump has largely declined to urge his supporters to get vaccinated, and most recently, he attacked the Biden administration by blaming them for vaccine mistrust, even after they were developed on his watch as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com