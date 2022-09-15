Jennifer Griffin Gets New Multi-Year Fox News Deal as Chief National Security Correspondent

Fox News announced on Thursday it has signed Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffin to a new, multi-year contract.

Fox also announced Griffin will have a new role as the network’s chief national security correspondent.

“Jennifer is one of the industry’s premier journalists and has proven to be an indispensable asset on a consequential beat with unrivaled experience spanning more than three decades in multiple war zones,” said Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “We are extremely proud that she will continue her incredible career at FOX News Media.”

“It has been an honor to provide viewers with trusted reporting from the Pentagon and across the world on issues that are paramount to all of us – the security and safety of our fellow citizens and allies,” said Griffin in a statement. “I am looking forward to continuing to inform the FOX News audience alongside the best journalists in the business.”

Griffin is known for her decades-long reporting from war zones and the Pentagon. She was a regular presence in Fox News’ coverage of the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan during which she grilled the Defense Department on the chaotic withdrawal.

Griffin was in Ukraine during its war with Russia and interviewed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Griffin is a cancer survivor. She and her husband, Greg Myre, also a journalist, have three kids.

