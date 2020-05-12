Fox News’ Jesse Watters defended President Donald Trump from people calling the president a racist over his exchange yesterday with a CBS reporter by pointing to the president’s wild, conspiratorial tweet saying a TV foe should be investigated for murder.

Greg Gutfeld opened the segment going off on the media reaction to the president’s exchange with Weijia Jiang, in which he told her to “ask China” and she asked why he’s asking that to her specifically.

“This isn’t just about Trump. Calling him racist is the media’s gateway drug to calling you the same thing,” he added before showing Joy Behar’s comments on The View earlier.

Gutfeld noted how Trump has been blasting China for weeks. Watters’ argument was, um, slightly different:

“This morning the president accused an anchor on television of murdering an intern, okay? That was pretty bad! And this is a white male anchor that he accused of murdering an intern! I mean, come on, man!”

Yes, the president once again brought up a conspiracy (not even the first time he’s done so) surrounding the death of Lori Klausutis, who was an intern for then-Congressman Scarborough when she died, and blithely suggested Scarborough be investigated for murder.

