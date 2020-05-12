As the coronavirus continues to ravage the country, President Donald Trump once again kicked off his day rage-tweeting a cable news morning show, baselessly suggesting its host is a murderer.

After blaming the “lamestream media” for how he ended his latest White House press conference after bizarrely deflecting questions, Trump gave the Twitterverse a clue as to which cable news morning show was on his mind.

After that, Trump had this to say about the possibility of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi becoming commander-in-chief if he and Vice President Mike Pence were incapacitated by Covid-19.

Then we must be very careful. Crazy Nancy would be a total disaster, and the USA will never be a Communist Country! https://t.co/r0tP5dxZ9h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Here’s the part where Trump pivots to the wall:

A great time to have strong Borders, and we now have the strongest Borders in our history. 182 miles of Border Wall already built! Dems want Open Borders, let EVERYONE IN. No thanks! https://t.co/XdW55c0kKv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Some more insults:

Sleepy Eyes fails again! https://t.co/MC7KSBo4Cd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Ratings way down, show sucks! https://t.co/vxSOvjbdf2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

More of Trump’s undefined claim that his predecessor, Barack Obama, illegally surveilled his presidential campaign for its possible connections with Russia’s actions.

OBAMAGATE makes Watergate look small time! https://t.co/vW19NbYXw6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

And here’s the cherry on top where Trump (once again) demanded an investigation of Joe Scarborough over the conspiracy theory that the MSNBC host had something to do with the death of Lori Klausutis back when he was a congressman.

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Expect the tweets to continue.

Happy Tuesday!

