Fox News host Jesse Watters demanded an apology from “the Chinese people” for the coronavirus on The Five, Monday, before claiming that the virus was started because “very hungry” Chinese people are “eating raw bats and snakes.”

“I’d like to just ask the Chinese for a formal apology,” declared Watters during a discussion about the coronavirus. “This coronavirus originated in China, and I have not heard one word from the Chinese. A simple ‘I’m sorry’ would do. It would go a long way.”

“I expect a formal apology tomorrow,” he continued. “It does not matter if it comes from Xi or the embassy, and I think all of my colleagues around this table will join arm-in-arm with me also demanding a formal apology from the Chinese people.”

After The Five co-host Dana Perino asked, “What if the outbreak had started here?” Watters replied, “It didn’t start here, Dana, and I’ll tell you why it started in China. Because they have these markets where they are eating raw bats and snakes.”

“They are a very hungry people. The Chinese communist government cannot feed the people, and they are desperate. This food is uncooked, it is unsafe, and that is why scientists believe that’s where it originated from,” Watters claimed. “And according to the New York Times, Dana, the Chinese government has been very deceitful and deceptive in the communicating the extent of the infections to the world. So, as I said, tomorrow I will expect an apology.”

Greg Gutfeld laughed and commented, “I love Jesse’s asking China for an apology.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]