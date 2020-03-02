2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden told a reporter that he would ask Pete Buttigieg to join his administration if he became president, Monday.

“I did speak to Pete Buttigieg a couple days ago to encourage him to stay engaged because he has enormous talent, and I indicated to him that if I became the nominee, I’d come and ask him to be part of an administration,” Biden told KHOU 11 News reporter Marcelino Benito. “He’d be engaged in moving things forward.”

“And I just heard, I didn’t know… I don’t know this to be a fact, that Amy has suspended her campaign,” he continued, referencing Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). “She is also a great talent.”

Buttigieg and Klobuchar both dropped out of the 2020 presidential race this week, and it was soon reported that the two would be endorsing Biden for president.

Both former candidates will reportedly join Biden on Monday evening for a rally ahead of Super Tuesday.

