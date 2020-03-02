Sen. Bernie Sanders released an ad on Monday that takes aim at Joe Biden for supporting the Iraq War, showing a clip of the former Vice President stating, “Iraq was a problem that had to be dealt with.”

I do not believe we will defeat Donald Trump with a candidate like Joe Biden who supported the Iraq War. pic.twitter.com/8tII7O3Mal — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2020

Sanders’s shots at Biden follow former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar’s endorsements of the former Vice President.

The ad shows an ominous sequence of politicians, including former president George W. Bush, repeatedly stating, “Weapons of mass destruction,” followed by Sanders claiming, “I never believed what Cheney and Bush said about Iraq.”

The ad features an Iraq War veteran who endorses Sanders because “he doesn’t take money from the defense contractors,” adding, “He hasn’t been meeting with people to start the wars, he’s been meeting with people that fight the wars.”

The Sanders ad also criticizes Donald Trump for repeating history by authorizing the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, subtly comparing Biden’s past actions to the president’s.

The ad ends by showing a 2002 clip of Sanders stating, “A pre-emptive war against Iraq would be a terrible mistake,” highlighting the Senator’s unwavering stance on war.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]