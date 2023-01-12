Jesse Watters Floats Bonkers Conspiracy Theory That Biden Is a Chinese Asset and the FBI Is ‘Blackmailing’ Him

Jesse Watters floated a conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden is involved with the Chinese government to such a degree that the FBI might be out for “revenge” against him.

Watters commented on the Biden classified document case Thursday night. He specifically questioned if the FBI will use the appointment of a special counsel to get even with the president, who he baselessly said has directed investigations into China to be closed.

The Fox News host theorized the Penn Biden Center, where Biden’s aides found the first batch of classified documents, could be the epicenter of an international influence-peddling scheme.

Several batches of documents have since been reported. One of them was discovered Thursday in the garage at Biden’s Delaware home.

“The Penn Biden Center might be the most corrupt place in D.C,” he said. “Let that sink in. Biden hiding classified documents in garages and closets should be the least of Joe’s worries right now. And it may have nothing to do with why the FBI is getting involved. If you want to know the real story, you have to follow the money.”

Watters said Biden was paid $1 million by the University of Pennsylvania beginning in 2017 after the school received $50 million in donations from shady Chinese-government-owned businesses. The host cited author Peter Schweizer as his source.

He went on to claim China’s return on its investment is an American president who prevents the FBI from investigating Chinese spying at American universities.

“That’s what you get for $50 million,” Watters said. “China pays UPenn, UPenn pays China, and Biden shuts down investigations into China.”

Presumably, Watters meant to claim “UPenn pays Biden.”

“China and Biden shut down investigations into China, and then Biden appoints the UPenn president to be an ambassador,” the host added.

Watters concluded Biden might be facing the wrath of FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“The classified documents are nothing compared to the Chinese paper trail,” Watters said. “In fact, this might be the real reason the FBI is getting involved. This could be Christopher Wray’s revenge.”

Watters noted special counsel Robert Hur once worked under Wray, and asked, “Could the FBI finally be blackmailing the Bidens?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

