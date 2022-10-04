Jesse Watters Says Democrats Leaving Border Open for Post-Civil War ‘Servants’, Migrants are ‘Waiters and Field Hands’

Jesse Watters said Democrats have refused to secure the country’s southern border, as the party needs “servants” to work menial jobs.

The Fox News host opened his show Tuesday by claiming the continuing influx of migrants from Mexico, Central and South America into the country is intentional. He noted Republican governors have relocated thousands of people into Democrat-run cities such as New York.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced a temporary tent city for many of the people, which was initially planned to be located in the Bronx.

Watters aired interviews with two women and a man form the borough, who each expressed their displeasure with migrants being housed in their area. He noted the camp will be relocated to Randall’s Island, which is in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Watters noted the congresswoman has expressed her displeasure with the location of the encampment.

The host then derided House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for comments she made last week about migrants being shipped to northern states.

“We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants up north? We need them to pick the crops down here,’” she said.

Watters claimed the comments and others are proof Democrats want “servants,” as the party has never recovered from losing its “slaves” after the Civil War:

I thought these migrants were DREAMers that were going to go to college to become doctors. Now, Nancy just wants them to work in the fields. […] The illegals are viewed as servants by the Democrats. They’re opening the border for the help. These aren’t asylum seekers. These are just waiters and field hands for a party that fought a civil war to keep their slaves.

Watch above, via Fox News.

