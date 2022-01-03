Jesse Watters Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: ‘I Work at Fox. I Wanna See Disarray on the Left… It’s Good for Our Ratings’

On Monday’s edition of The Five, cohost Jesse Watters gave an arrestingly blunt assessment of how Fox News approaches struggles and infighting among Democrats.

During a segment about progressives’ dissatisfaction with the performance of President Joe Biden on certain fronts, Watters said he hopes for more chaos on the political left.

He noted a number of areas in which Biden’s agenda has frustrated the left, including voting rights, social spending, and the Green New Deal.

“But he’s met them halfway,” Watters said. “He’s given them open borders and reckless spending. They’re still not happy. They want 100% of their agenda. They want total control over your life.”

Watters stated that he doesn’t feel sorry for the president.

“But do I feel sorry for Joe Biden?” he asked rhetorically. “No. I work at Fox. I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America. It’s good for our ratings.”

His cohosts cracked up at his comments.

“I want to see this guy primaried by rich liberals, crazy liberals, so much so that they can hit the threshold to pop the debate so he has to argue with communists about whether they’re going to fund solar-paneled slavery reparations,” Watters added.

Jeanine Pirro asked which member of The Squad he would like to see challenge the president.

“AOC comes to mind,” he replied.

“I would actually prefer Ilhan Omar because then we could see her First Brother,” interjected Greg Gutfeld, alluding to a rumor that the Minnesota congresswoman had married her brother.

