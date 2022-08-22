Jesse Watters Speculates Migrant Students Will ‘Slow the Lesson Plan Down,’ But Schools ‘Might Get a Better Soccer Team Out of It’

Jesse Watters questioned whether migrant students in New York schools will be able to keep up with English-only lesson plans, and added the students might bolster youth soccer teams.

On Monday’s The Five, the co-hosts discussed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s policy of busing some undocumented migrants to New York, which has received them by providing healthcare, food, and cellphones.

“If I were a homeless person in America, I’d be upset because I used to be the toast of the town in Manhattan. Remember? De Blasio was letting me stay in hotels for free. Joe was sending me free crack pipes. I mean, I could do pretty much whatever I wanted,” Watters said. “And now all of a sudden there’s like some better-looking person in town that the Democrats are just falling all over.”

The co-host went on to note the healthcare the migrants are receiving and circled back to the homeless.

“I actually saw a homeless guy today on the Upper East Side with a phone, and he was in a sleeping bag, it was like an REI sleeping bag. It was a really nice sleeping bag,” he said. “They shouldn’t have all this kind of stuff. So right, now the migrants are like the new victim flavor of the week. And if you’re homeless and you’re American, I’m sorry, go to the back of the line.”

Watters then said the presence of migrant students could disrupt lesson plans, but that they might make school soccer teams better.

“If you’re a parent in Manhattan, I’d be even more angry because my child, it was lost a year during Covid and so you’re already behind and now you’re putting like five migrants into your fourth-grade classroom. They don’t really speak English,” he continued. “Don’t you think that’s going to slow the lesson plan down? I mean, you might get a better soccer team out of it. I’m sure the coaches are asking Abbott to send buses faster before the season starts.”

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy noted none of her children are good at soccer.

“I just want you to know, I have nine Latino kids, no good soccer players,” she said.

After some friendly banter, co-host Harold Ford advised, “We should probably move on.”

