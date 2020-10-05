Fox News’ Jesse Watters reacted to President Donald Trump leaving Walter Reed by comparing him to a wounded general and saying he’s now “invincible” compared to the media coverage of his health.

On The Five, Watters said Trump is a wartime president and him leaving Walter Reed is like “when the general gets wounded by the invisible enemy, goes and gets patched up, and then gets right back to the front lines fighting.”

Jesse Watters compares Trump leaving Walter Reed tonight to a "general [who] gets wounded by the invisible enemy and goes and gets patched up and gets right back to the front lines." pic.twitter.com/mP1BVDSBD3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 5, 2020

He said the president should give a “humble and empathetic” speech talking about how he was scared but “kept his resolve.”

A bit later on in the show, Watters mocked some more outlandish theories before bringing up “Secret Service-gate” and dismissing the outrage over Trump exposing Secret Service agents during his Walter Reed car ride by saying the media didn’t care about protesters screaming at police during protests and riots.

The Washington Post reported that current and former Secret Service agents “were aghast” by the car ride and that more generally “a growing number of Secret Service agents have been concerned about the president’s seeming indifference to the health risks they face when traveling with him in public, and a few reacted with outrage to the trip.”

“I think now the president is invincible just by the way the media has set expectations so low,” Watters said. “This thing was supposed to be a death sentence and he’s walking out of Walter Reed three days later better than ever. I just don’t think they played this right.”

A baffled Juan Williams remarked, “I’m glad you’re not my doctor.”

Williams continued to criticize the president for downplaying the virus and said, “He didn’t protect us, the American people, he didn’t protect his staff.”

