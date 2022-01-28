‘I Think I’m in Love’: Jim Acosta Plays Clip of Woman Telling Marjorie Taylor Greene That Trump Lost

On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got what Jim Acosta described as “an earful” from a woman who called into a local public access show in Georgia on Tuesday to give the congresswoman a piece of her mind.

Greene has been one of the most vocal proponents of the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread voter fraud.

“We all accepted Trump for four years,” said the woman. “You all refuse to accept Biden. You refuse to do it. And we–maybe we didn’t like Trump, but he won. And so that was it.”

As the woman spoke, Greene sat quietly, looking almost amused.

But she was just getting warmed up:

You will not accept the fact that Joe Biden won. And that is the whole thing. You’re not gonna accept it. You’re gonna keep on and keep on and just peck, peck, peck. And you won’t get anything done if you’re not going to respect the man and realize that he’s the president. You’re not ever going to get anything done. You’ve got to work together. And you are not doing it. You’re not doing it. And neither are the other Republicans. They are–they’re just going with Trump. No, he didn’t win it. He didn’t win it. And wasted all the money in Georgia to have to count the votes three times because he said he won. And he didn’t. And to me, it was everything in Washington would be–would settle down if every–if those Republicans would just say, “We didn’t win.”

“Bless her heart,” said Acosta. “The look on the congresswoman’s face as she listened to all of that – it’s a little early for Valentine’s Day but I think I’m in love with that nice lady the phone, in part because it’s a sign our democracy stands a chance after all.”

Watch above via CNN.

