Jim Cramer Rips ‘Total Con Artist’ Sam Bankman-Fried in Blistering Screed on FTX’s Downfall

CNBC’s Jim Cramer destroyed Sam Bankman-Fried’s attempts to talk his way out of FTX’s collapse.

On Squawk Box, Cramer joined Andrew Ross Sorkin to talk about the latter’s interview with Bankman-Fried after the nosedive of the crypto exchange. Bankman-Fried admitted to a number of mistakes over the course of his appearance at the New York Times’ Dealbook Summit, but denied that he intentionally sought to defraud FTX’s investors.

When he was invited to comment on Bankman-Fried, Cramer wasted no time pronouncing him a “total con artist,” adding that he finds the FTX CEO “disgusting. It makes me sick.” Cramer pulled back his fire during the segment though as he moved on to Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell’s ploys with interest rate hikes.

The conversation soon went back to Bankman-Fried as Cramer told Sorkin what he thought after watching his chat with “the con artist.” He snarked at Bankman-Fried’s attempts to be contrite over the collapse, and he went ahead to brand the disgraced CEO a criminal who stole from his customers.

“He commingled, stole, but he was sorry,” Cramer scoffed. “Stealers never have to say you’re sorry. I don’t care about ‘alleged’ anymore. I’m dropping the whole ‘alleged’ nonsense. I’m not being a journalist anymore when it comes to that guy. I’m not being ‘alleged.’ Okay!?”

Watch above via CNBC.

