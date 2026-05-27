‘Shut Up You Ugly F*ck’: DNC’s Official X Account Wildly Berates Trump Official Stephen Miller

The official X account for the Democratic National Convention posted a vulgar insult Wednesday in response to a tweet from White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

On Wednesday morning, the DNC published a tweet supporting Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. The 37-year-old will face off against Republican Ken Paxton in what has shaped up to be one of the more contentious Senate races in the country.

Paxton’s win notably came after President Donald Trump’s stunning endorsement of Paxton over incumbent Senator John Cornyn (R-TX).

“Fired up. Ready to go,” the DNC tweet read. It also included a photo of Talarico standing in front of the Texas flag.

“It’s time to take back Texas.”

Fired up. Ready to go. It’s time to take back Texas. pic.twitter.com/BaFsUGOgSp — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

Hours later, Miller quoted-tweeted the Democrats’ post with the reply, “The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.”

The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate. https://t.co/KaGDLn2naP — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 27, 2026

Shortly after Miller’s response, the DNC fired back with the personal insult.

“Shut up you ugly fuck,” the DNC account tweeted.

shut up you ugly fuck — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

Talarico, a progressive, has faced a barrage of attacks from Republicans since rising in popularity in recent months. Critics have primarily gone after his views on transgender issues, as many believe the candidate previously suggested there were six genders. He’s also claimed that God is “non-binary,” though he later admitted he only made the comment to be “provocative.”

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