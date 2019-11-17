Jim Jordan spoke with CBS’ Margaret Brennan about impeachment, where he didn’t directly address if it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask Ukraine to investigate a 2020 opponent.

“Are you comfortable with the investigation that was requested?” Brennan asked.

“I thought we were supposed to be looking into foreign countries involved in the 2016 election,” the Ohio Republican responded. “I’m comfortable with that.”

Brennan asked specifically about the request to look into Joe Biden’s family.

“I don’t think that happened,” Jordan said.

“There is all kind of talk about things and it didn’t happen,” he continued. He then went on to say there was no quid pro quo and attacked Democrats who voted to impeach Trump before the current hearings were underway.

Jordan was on Face the Nation Sunday, where he decried the ongoing hearings and threw cold water on the idea that people like Amb. Gordon Sondland were working to establish back channels in Ukraine.

He is a Senate-confirmed ambassador to the European Union,” Jordan said. “Mr. [Kurt] Volker is the special envoy, distinguished career serving our diplomatic corps and Secretary Rick Perry … this whole irregular channel, they are all Senate confirmed individuals respected individuals, accomplished individuals working on the diplomatic mission and somehow that is crazy. I just don’t follow.”

“Ambassador Volker’s testimony I think will be particularly good and particularly powerful when we get to hear from him later this week,” Jordan said.

