Jimmy Fallon Mocks NRA Following Lawsuit to Dissolve It By Sending His ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon mocked the National Rifle Association (NRA) following the New York lawsuit against their leaders by sending his “thoughts and prayers” on Thursday night.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the leaders of the NRA, claiming CEO Wayne LaPierre and other executives spent years defrauding the organization for their own benefit. The lawsuit demands that LaPierre and the other leaders repay the organization’s members and that the organization itself dissolves.

“Wow, the NRA as we know it could be gone. Aw, thoughts and prayers,” Fallon quipped, mimicking the standard, and ultimately useless, phrase used to mourn shooting victims.

March For Our Lives, the gun control advocacy group founded following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, made a similar joke on Twitter after the news of the lawsuit broke:

The survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting have themselves often condemned lawmakers and public figures for sending their “thoughts and prayers,” asking instead for gun control laws.

“When the news broke, people were shocked, mostly because this had nothing to do with Trump,” Fallon later added. “Can’t process news not involving Trump,” he said in a robot voice.

The host joked that due to the dissolving of the NRA and the banning of Confederate flags, 2020 has turned into the worst year of Ted Nugent’s life.

“One of the biggest politicians who received donations from the N.R.A. is Senator Mitch McConnell. That probably explains why, today, he was seen breathing into his neck like it was a paper bag,” he quipped. “Trump was like: ‘We have to protect the N.R.A. I want them to go down to Disney World and set up an N.R.A. bubble.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]