In his first Sunday show interview for the 2020 Democratic primary, former Vice President Joe Biden kept up his onslaught against Pete Buttigieg by targeting his rival’s lack of national political experience.

The former South Bend mayor has come under attack by competitors in light of the apparent Iowa caucus results, and Biden’s campaign effectively joined the fray when they released a new ad dismissing Buttigieg’s history of achievements. As George Stephanopoulos asked Biden about this, the ABC host noted that Biden once questioned Barack Obama’s experience as well, before they ended up running together in 2008.

“Let’s get something straight here,” Biden said. “I didn’t attack Pete. Pete’s been attacking me. He’s been saying the reason we’re in the problem we’re in now is because of the recent past. That’s 8 years of Obama and me. I don’t get that.”

After Biden accused Buttigieg of “misrepresenting” his record, Stephanopoulos asked the ex-veep “why is nominating Buttigieg a risk?” Biden answered that Buttigieg is a “good guy” and a “smart guy, but he’s been the mayor of a city smaller than the city we’re in now. And so, what has he done? Who has he pulled together? Does he know any of the foreign leaders?”

Biden continued by arguing that Buttigieg was a “different story” from Obama’s political rise. He also questioned Buttigieg’s ability to unify the African-American community based on is track record.

Watch above, via ABC.

