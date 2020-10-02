Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first public appearance since news broke that President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning.

During a muted campaign appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Democratic nominee for president opened by sending prayers “for the health on the safety of the first lady and president of the United States after they tested positive for Covid-19.”

“My wife Jill and I pray that they will make you full and quick recovery,” he continued. “This is not a matter of politics.”

Cable news punditry has been rife with analysis, criticism, and second-guessing of how the White House and President Trump have handled the coronavirus pandemic, in particular, the seeming undermining of public health experts who have encouraged American citizens to wear masks. Trump rarely wears a mask publicly and has often mocked Biden for wearing a mask and a cautious approach during the pandemic.

Biden used this moment, however, not to score cheap political points, but to point the spotlight on comments made by Trump’s own CDC Director Robert Redfield, who had touted mask-wearing as the single most effective way to abate the spread of the deadly contagion and hasten a return to normal life.

“So let me repeat that because it is so important,” Biden continued. We can save 100,000 lives in the next 100 days according to the head of the CDC if everyone wears a mask in public.”

“So be patriotic, it’s not about being a tough guy,” Biden added. “It’s about doing your part, wearing a mask is not only going to protect you but also those around you. Your mom, your dad, your sister, your brother, your husband, your wife, your neighbor, your coworker.”

“Don’t just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love.”

Watch above via Fox News.

