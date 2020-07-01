President Donald Trump said in a second interview Wednesday that he has no problem wearing masks, something he’s been criticized for not personally doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump spoke with Sinclair host Eric Bolling, who took out a mask during the interview and asked, “Will you consider wearing a mask? And if not, how come?”

The president has been roundly criticized for not wearing a mask in public. At one event in May, he was photographed wearing a mask while touring a Ford plant, but he largely hasn’t worn masks publicly. Some Republicans have started encouraging him to do so to set an example for the nation to follow.

Trump said today, “I’ve worn a mask. And if I’m near people… and everybody that’s around me as president gets tested. That’s like standard. And also, I keep distances.”

“But if I was in a crowd… I have no problem with a mask at all,” he continued. “But I have a different kind of a life being president. You have a little bit of a different life.”

He took a moment to mock Joe Biden for wearing a mask when “the audience is 25, 30, 40 feet away… and he’s speaking, he has a mask on, you can’t even understand what he’s saying or he takes it off up there.”

Trump again said he has no “objection” to masks and that people should “do what makes you feel good.”

The full interview airs tonight on America This Week on Sinclair stations.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]