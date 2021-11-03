‘She Doesn’t Know Me’: Manchin Responds to Cori Bush Saying He Has ‘Anti-Black’ Agenda, Laments ‘Toxic’ Rhetoric

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) responded to some personal criticism from Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) on Special Report on Wednesday.

On Monday, Bush slammed Manchin’s opposition to large portions of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. “Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country,” she tweeted.

“Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman and anti-immigrant,” she said in a statement. “Senator Manchin must support the Build Back Better Act.”

In an interview with Manchin at the Capitol, Bret Baier read Bush’s tweet to him and asked the senator for his response.

“I would just say the congresswoman doesn’t know me,” Manchin replied. “She doesn’t know me, and I’m happy to talk to her. I think maybe she’ll have a different opinion. Go home to West Virginia and ask people. I think you’ll get a different opinion.”

He then decried the state of political discourse in the country, calling it “harsh” and “toxic”:

This is a shame when we start this war of words. I’m not gonna speak ill about any of my congressional friends and colleagues on the House side or the Senate side. We can have a difference of opinion, but the rhetoric around here has gotten so harsh and so toxic that you can’t agree to disagree anymore. You can’t sit down and say, “Ok, I disagree with you, Bret.” You’re gonna say, “Ok, Joe, do we agree on the same problem?” I say, “Yeah, let’s start working. Tell me what you think you would fix it.” That’s not happening. Let me tell you what I don’t hear that scares the bejesus out of me. I don’t hear people say, “This is good for our country.” More or less, on both sides it’s, “This is better for my party. This is better for the 2022 election.”

Watch above via Fox News.

