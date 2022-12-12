Joe Scarborough Admits Marjorie Taylor Greene, Other Republicans Get Some MSNBC Hosts ‘Preaching to the Choir’: ‘The Choir Likes It’

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough longed for the Republican days of old on Monday when he was responding to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claiming “we would have won” had she been running the events of January 6, the same day the Capitol riot occurred.

The Georgia congresswoman also noted January 6 would have been “armed” if she and fellow Donald Trump loyalist Steve Bannon had been running the show.

The MSNBC host chalked up the comments, which have earned a condemnation from the White House, as the latest example of Republican lawmakers turning off voters in the middle. His dismissive comments weren’t only for Republicans though. He waved off the outrage from lawmakers on either side of the aisle voice in their appearances on both Fox News and MSNBC.

Scarborough admitted Greene’s comments will get the heads of some people at his network spinning, but blasted the tit-for-tat between politicians and media, arguing it doesn’t help the GOP in actual elections.

“The obsession with Hunter Biden’s laptop or being angry that an American got released, Marjorie Taylor Greene … giving a speech I guess this past weekend saying that if she had run the January 6 revolution, they would’ve won. And her exact quote, I want to get it right, ‘it would have been armed,'” Scarborough reported.

Some Republicans, he argued, think Greene’s comments are “cool,” but “owning the libs” is not as exciting as it may sound.

“Here’s the thing, my dear sweet Republican brothers and sisters, you think you’re owning the libs when you say that and maybe yes, there will be people on MSNBC that will scream and you’ll get their heads to spin, that’s fine,” Scarborough said. “They’ll be preaching to the choir. The choir will like it. Fox News preaches to the choir. The choir likes it.”

Leaning into media verbal battles and culture wars does not win swing voters over, he added, offering praise to past House Republicans like Newt Gingrich for running on policies more than outrageous speeches.

“I’m talking about the swing voters that made you lose in 2017 and 2018 and 2019 and 2020,” Scarborough said in his message to the GOP, “and made you lose again in 2022.”

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com