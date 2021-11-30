Joe Scarborough Bashes Trump Allies ‘Spreading Horsesh*t’ About Steele Dossier to Dismiss Russian Interference

Joe Scarborough slammed into Donald Trump’s allies who’ve used the infamous Steele dossier as an excuse to ignore the remaining facts about the former president’s connection to Russia.

Scarborough’s condemnation happened on Morning Joe as the show spoke to The Atlantic’s David From about his recent column on how Trumpworld claims that the ex-president was the victim of a “Russian hoax” sparked by the dossier. Even though Christopher Steele’s work has come under massive scrutiny over the last few years, Frum’s piece argues the fact remains that “Trump and those around him lied and lied and lied again about their connections to Russia,” and they welcomed Russia’s interference with American institutions.

Scarborough expanded on the article’s premise as he alluded to “stupid people [who] run around saying ‘Russian hoax, Russian hoax,’ as if it completely obliterates everything Donald Trump and his campaign did during the 2016 campaign.” He underlined this point by noting that the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee determined a year ago that Trump’s Russian ties were a cause for concern.

The conversation went on with the panel referring to numerous revelations about Trump and Russia that have been borne out by facts after years of reporting and investigation. Scarborough continuously referred back to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings on the matter, emphasizing that they called it a “grave counterintelligence risk.”

“In the words of Aristotle,” Scarborough concluded, “anybody suggesting that this Russia thing was a hoax, they’re spreading horsesh*t. That’s all they’re doing.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

