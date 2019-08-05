Joe Scarborough took something of an interesting tact Monday morning in calling out the very wealthy “CEOs… business people… millionaires and billionaires” for “funding this white supremacy” that he sees as the Trump campaign.

The Morning Joe co-host gave a nearly ten-minute exhortation that very specifically called out the financial backers of President Donald Trump’s reelection effort. These words came in direct reaction to a very dark weekend in which there were two mass shootings: one in El Paso, Texas, and another Dayton, Ohio. The shooter in Texas, it appears, left a manifesto that echoed Trump’s most divisive political rhetoric regarding the “invasion” of Hispanic immigrants.

Scarborough has long used his outsized and influential platform to call out current members of his former Republican party for enabling Trump’s divisive and dangerous rhetoric, but on Monday he called out “corporations that are supporting Donald Trump’s re-election” as well as “business people who are supporting Donald Trump’s re-election because they might like a tax cut”

He added that wealthy political supporters “don’t care about the racism, they don’t care about the white supremacy, they don’t care about what the man who they’re writing checks for in corporations, who they’re writing checks for, CEOs of companies, whose PACS are giving to Donald Trump because they might like a tax cut, they’ve remained silent as well.”

“They’re allowing his rise, they’re working hard for his re-election, despite his white supremacy. Despite his violent rhetoric. And despite that violent rhetoric going back to the start of the president’s campaign four years ago.”

