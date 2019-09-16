Joe Scarborough expressed the sort of disappointment one might expect between a father and his beloved child who made a significant mistake on Monday morning, following the New York Times clarifying salacious allegations revealed in an opinion piece about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The opinion piece, written by Robin Pogrebin and

Co-host Mika Brzezinski introduced the segment with a news report by noting that “more than a day after the article was published, the Times updated the argument to include a key element of the book’s account that were quote, the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say she does not recall the episode.”

Details from the report caused a significant media firestorm over the weekend, fueled in part by tweets by President Donald Trump that suggested Kavanaugh should sue for “libel” over the allegations included in the report published Saturday.

But Sunday night, the New York Times updated the post and removed a section that was not corroborated by a key individual that was part of the story. Per the update:

An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article.

Opening his measured commentary with the paternal “everybody makes mistakes,” Scarborough continued to criticize the New York Times in a regretful and measured tone. After expressing some specific discrepancies, he asked rhetorically “Why is there this glaring omission in The New York Times story in there, were Mollie Hemingway and others on Twitter were saying that, in fact, she had no recollection of this happening and her friends were saying the same thing?”

He followed by expressing how he could “not believe The New York Times would write this piece without that information contained in it. Are you surprised 24 hours — is it 24 hours went by before they clarified that fact?”

