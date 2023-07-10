Joe Scarborough Compares Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Congressional Role to Seinfeld’s George Costanza

Joe Scarborough and his colleagues had a laugh after the Morning Joe host likened Marjorie Taylor Greene to the George Costanza character on Seinfeld.

At issue is Taylor Greene’s current role with the House Freedom Caucus and whether her cozy relationship — and colorful language with other members of that conservative congressional group — has caused her exile, as has been reported broadly.

“It’s still not clear if Marjorie Taylor Greene is or is not a member of the House Freedom Caucus,” Mika Brzezinski noted. “It’s been more than three weeks since members of the far-right group voted to remove that Georgia congresswoman. Since then, Greene has reportedly not responded to multiple attempts by caucus chair Scott Perry and other top members to communicate with her and her staff.”

“Is this like a scene out of Seinfeld?” Scarborough asked. “George is fired, but he never acknowledges it?”

The episode in question features Costanza quitting his job with the Yankees, then freaking out about losing his job, then returning to work pretending nothing happened to keep his job. Quality content!

Ali Vitali stepped in to provide insight into MTG’s unique predicament, saying:

Is she Costanza in the House Freedom Caucus? I don’t know. I mean, that’s sort of been like one of the most vexing stories over the last two weeks of recess. It’s like taking advantage of the fact that not everyone is in the same Capitol complex to stop something from happening that eventually is still going to happen, which is being kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus. And it sort of goes back to what we were saying before. Just the dynamics of this Congress are so fascinating. Now the Republicans have the power of the gavel. We’re even watching the far right side of this conference start to splinter off. I mean, again, I didn’t see Marjorie Taylor Greene ever being a tight ally of Kevin McCarthy, but you see her there on the screen from during the speaker battle, from during the debt ceiling battle. This is something where she’s paid a tax with the people who she sort of came up with in the Freedom Caucus, the Lauren Boebert and the Mac gates is that splintering has been really fascinating to watch. And I think in some ways it weakens the negotiating power that they have because they have done well as a cohesive bloc in the Freedom Caucus, being able to be a consistent thorn in the side of Republican leaders. The more of them that splinter off for getting what they need from for back home, that does become a problem for the Freedom Caucus. But look for Marjorie Taylor Greene. I think she’s trying to look more towards the future. I do think it’s pretty stunning that she didn’t get kicked out for any of the Jewish space lasers, comments or any of the other incendiary things she said. But she’s getting kicked out for working with McCarthy.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com